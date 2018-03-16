DFA Chaman upset defending champion Panjgur in a thriller

Quetta

A large gathering of football fans at Sadiq Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta saw a sensational encounter for the last quarter-final of PPL Balochistan Football Cup 2018 between the previous finalists with DFA Chaman emerging winner with a 2:1 lead.

The fast-paced match between the rivals favoured DFA Chamanswho scored the first two goals to ensure their dominance. Hanif from DFA Chaman got an early breakthrough for his team in the 26th minute which was further strengthened by Zabiuallah in the second half. Panjgur’s constant efforts resulted in a beautiful goal by Haseeb with a direct hit in the 78th minute. He was awarded man of the match for his brilliant goal.

The 2018 tournament will enter the concluding phase with Gwadar, DFA Quetta, Dukki and DFA Chaman playing the semi-finals on March 28 which will be followed by the final on March 30.