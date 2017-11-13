Dewa’s Own win Treet Polo Cup title

Islamabad

Fish and its preparation exports into the country increased by 17.64 Percent during the first quarter of current fiscal year (July-September) as compared to the same period of last year, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the data provided by PBS, Fish and Fish preparation worth $75,370 were exported during the first quarter of current year as compared to $64,066 of last year.

All others Food item worth $140,299 were exported during the first quarter of current year as compared to $132,217 of last year.

All others Food item exports into the country increased by 6.11 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year.

Meat and meat preparation worth $44,791 were exported during the first quarter as compared to $52,795 of last year.

Meat and meat preparation exports into the country decrease by 15.16 per cent during the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year.—APP