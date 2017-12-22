Dewar-i-Mehrbani

We live in a society where there are people who have much more than they need to live while others have barely enough to survive. People living lavishly need to understand the struggle of those who have barely the vitals and fighting each day to meet their basic requirements.

We witnessed last year when an effort for social betterment of the poor, though it’s hard to make them opulent, bears a fruitful result in the form of “Dewar-e-Mehrbani” in Iran which later on reached Pakistan, first adapted by students of Bahria University with name of “wall of kindness”, which undoubtedly saved many from reckless hazards of winter. Such successful humanitarian projects started by locals provide all a chance to consider it thoughtfully to how much do we contribute to the noble endeavour of helping the needy? How much are those behind such projects are different from us?

Isn’t there a need for directing our energies towards betterment of the less privileged? Can’t we be among those striving to serve humanity? Even if not a massive stance that can be taken against poverty for now, even if it’s hard to make them affluent, let’s just assure to possible extent that this winter our needy have enough clothes to cover up to be safe from biting cold. “A small effort can improvise life of many”

ALEENA ZAHOOR

Karachi

