Kasur

261st annual urs celebration of Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah, continues on second day today. Large number of visitors and devotees are making their way to his shrine.The three-day celebrations of the 261st urs of Punjabi Sufi poet Syed Abdullah Shah Qadri popularly known as Baba Bulleh Shah began in Kasur on Sunday. Apart from foreigners, score of visitors and devotees are heading towards the shrine to participate in celebrations.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp