Devon Conway’s anxiety

Bipin Dani

There have been more than twelve Test players who have finished a day on 99 and none of them have missed an opportunity to complete the century next day. This statistics may bring some relief atleast to Devon Conway, who is unbeaten on 99 at the end of the first day’s play against Bangladesh in the second Test at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

“Hope so…Conway will be able to complete his ton”, his mentor Glenn Pocknall speaking exclu-sively over the telephone from New Zealand.

“He should stick to his usual routine and should not think too much….He should get his mind away from the game and he will be able to have a sound sleep”.

“Instead of remembering that he is on 99, Con-way just needs to remember that he needs to score one more run and should go in with that mindset that it’s going to be a new day tomorrow and have to start from scratch”, Pocknall advises.

“He has been in a situation of not being out overnight in the past in domestic matches so it won’t affect him”, the coach hoped.

Interestingly, Glenn Turner and Mudassar Nazar have the distinction of being not out on 99 at close of a day’s play twice in their career.