Devine, Bates take NZ women 2-0 up against Pakistan

Sharjah

New Zealand went 2-0 up in the four-match T20I series after Pakistan fell 39 short of their 151-run target in Sharjah. This after New Zealand endured a sensational collapse, losing five wickets in six deliveries to slide from 138 for 3 to 139 for 8.

Electing to bat first, openers Sophie Devine (70 off 44 balls) and captain Suzie Bates (52 off 43 balls) raised the 100 in just the 13th over, before Javeria Khan struck to break the stand and then dismiss Katie Perkins in her next over.

It was in the subsequent over that the dramatic collapse unfolded, starting with Amy Satterthwaite’s wicket, followed by the run outs of Katey Martin, Maddy Green and Sam Curtis. In the next over, Sadia Yousuf removed Thamsyn Newton for a duck. Anna Paterson and Leigh Kasperek then batted through the last two overs to help cross 150.

Pakistan started slowly in their chase with openers Nahida Khan and Sidra Ameen adding just 29 runs in the first five overs. It was Bates who halted their progress, dismissing Ameen for 18 and running Nahida out within the next two overs.

Javeria and captain Bismah Mahroof couldn’t bring out the big hits and their wickets left Pakistan reeling at 77 for 4.—AFP