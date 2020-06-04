Devinder Singh pays tributes to Janak Singh Sodi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Devinder Singh Behl, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Social Peace Forum, has paid rich tributes to Sardar Janak Singh Sodi, President of the Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Baramulla for his pro-freedom services.

Devinder Singh Behl visited the residence of Sardar Junak Singh Sodi and offered condolences to his family.

The APHC leader said that the late Singh had always been at the forefront of the Kashmir freedom movement. Devinder Singh Behl on the occasion said that the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir had always played its full role in the Kashmir’s freedom struggle and would continue to work alongside the Kashmiri brothers for the cause.—KMS