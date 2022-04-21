Devin Booker injury gives Pelicans hope of an upset

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has a right hamstring strain that is clouding his status for the remainder of the team’s first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Despite the Suns describing Booker’s MRI on Wednesday as a “mild” hamstring strain, the Pelicans now have an opening of upsetting the Suns without their guard’s availability.

Devin Booker was hurt in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss during the third quarter when he tried to defend a New Orleans fast break.

The 25-year-old was sprinting downcourt, jumped, and then immediately grabbed at his right hamstring after he landed.

The Pelicans won the game 125-114 to even the series at 1 game apiece.

Game 3 is on Saturday (PKT) in New Orleans.

The top-seeded Suns are trying to make it back to the NBA Finals after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games last season.

They faced adversity during that run as well with All-Star guard Chris Paul missing time with a shoulder injury and COVID-19 during the playoffs.

Booker is the team’s most important player, leading the scoring by averaging nearly 27 points per game during the regular season.

He had 31 points — all in the first half — when he left Wednesday’s game (PKT) against the Pelicans with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans had to overcome a tricky play-in situation as well to make it to their first-round match-up.

With few to no pundits picking them to upset the might Suns, they now have an opening of upsetting a lot of odds.