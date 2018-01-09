Development of South Punjab top priority of PML-N: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari here Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and discussed with him different matters of mutual interest including ongoing development projects in southern Punjab.

On this occasion, Chief Minister said that credit went to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as it had allocated more funds for southern Punjab as compared to its population, adding that development and prosperity of the southern Punjab was among top priorities of PML-N government.

Shahbaz Sharif mentioned that Metro and Speedo buses were providing comfortable travel facilities to lakhs of passengers in Multan every day, while the project of provision of clean drinking water to people of southern Punjab was another unique initiative of the Punjab government.

Similarly, he added, construction of thousands of kilometre long roads in the rural areas under ‘Pakkiyan Sarkan — Sokhay Painday Programme’ had improved access of farmers to markets.

The farming community had greatly benefited from Kissan Package of worth Rs 100 billion and the agri-production had been increased many folds, he asserted.

On the other side, the elements talking about the backwardness of southern Punjab had never given any attention to solve problems of the people in their tenure, but the present provincial government had provided resources worth billions of rupees for the development and prosperity of the southern Punjab. PML-N government shall provide many more delights to the people living there, he assured.

The Chief Minister said that he had been personally supervising the progress on development programmes aimed at bringing prosperity in southern Punjab districts, adding that responsibility had been fulfilled in the past and would continue to do so in future as well.

Federal Minister Awais Leghari said that PML-N government had won the hearts of the people by giving historic budget for the welfare of the people of southern Punjab.