Development schemes approved for PPHA

Salim Ahmed

The Punjab government once again took precedence and celebrates an important milestone as the Punjab Public Health Agency (PPHA)’s PC1 received approval at the 49th Provincial Development Working Party meeting chaired by Jahanzeb Khan, Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Department.

Secretary and members of P&D, Secretaries from the Department of Health and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The scheme received firm endorsements by Ali Jan, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare; Najam Ahmad Shah, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education; as well as Dr Shabana Haider, Member Health, P&D.

Establishment of the PPHA certainly takes the Government of Punjab one-step closer to the vision set out by Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for promoting and protecting the health and well-being of the People of Punjab. Keeping in line with his vision, Health department supported the Project Management Unit for the PPHA over the last one year as it undertook a comprehensive situational analysis mapping out all the public health functions and expertise currently available in Punjab; engaging highly skilled public health experts for the design of the PPHA, including a comprehensive governance and legislative framework.

As an institute of excellence for advancement of public health, the PPHA is expected to establish itself as the main source of technical and scientific expertise for the Departments of Health and serve as “Trusted advisors” on matters pertaining to public health.

PPHA is the first provincial institute to have received the membership of the International Association of National Public Health Institute (IANPHI) in Nov 2017, at their Annual General Meeting held in Rome.