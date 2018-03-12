Development projects being initiated despite of limited funds: DMC chief

Staff Reporter

Chairman DMC East along with Union Council representative of UC 21 visited 13-D-1 Gulshan e Iqbal to consider issues regarding municipal facilities. Chairman ordered cleaning of Runnels to resolve the issue on permanent basis.

Moreover he also gave instructions to the officers “Clean all Runnels of the area as well as ensure the installation of new sewerage lines as per need” In addition he also gave instructions to initiate road carpeting work in different link roads of the area.

We are trying to resolve each and every issue of citizens despite of limited funds, He added

He warned the officers, No compromise would be bear in quality and time duration of any development project. Later Vice Chairman DMC East Abdul Rauf along with Chairperson Education Committee and Director Education Committee visited different schools of PIB and Mehmoodabad to inspect the arrangements of schools regarding Annual Examinations. During the visit Vice Chairman shared that “Centralized examination is a good effort as compare to the previous system where every school conduct examinations separately and did not have same curriculum whereas now exams conduct on the same day in every school of DMC East as well as every school curriculum is also same.

Mr.Rauf appreciated the efforts of Education department of DMC East for their tremendous work to bring improvement in schools system. He vowed that “Soon we would be able to compare our standard of education with private schools”