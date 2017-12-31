Development projects to improve living standard of people

Experts and economists on Saturday said that Rs 550 billion worth on-going 6,080 development projects across the province would improve living standard of a common man by bringing about an economic revolution in the province.

The experts said that the development projects/schemes were self-explanatory precedents of standard, transparency and high speed.

Punjab Planning and Development Department (P&DD) sources told APP that during the first half of the current financial year 2016-17 an amount of Rs 282 billion under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) had been released for implementation of 6,080 development projects across the province.

Giving the break up of the programme, they said that out of this development budget, Rs 169 billion had been earmarked for social sectors, including Rs 42.5 billion for health, Rs 68 billion for education whereas Rs 158 billion for infrastructure development which includes roads, irrigation and public building sectors and an amount of Rs 29.2 billion was allocated for development of agriculture and livestock sectors. This includes Rs 44.5 billion for education, Rs 29.8 billion for health,Rs 24 billion for water supply and sanitation and Rs3 billion for sports and youth affairs, they informed.

Numerous mega welfare schemes were being carried at a fast pace,they added. “These funds have been released for the implementation of schemes all over Punjab without any geographical discrimination,” they said.—APP

