Development programme

RECENTLY at the meeting of National Economic Council (NEC,) differences emerged between the federal government and the provinces over the development budget with Chief Ministers of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also staging a walk out from the meeting in protest. The three Chief Ministers were actually demanding three-month budget and inclusion of new schemes in it. Whilst the federal government had its own stance, it is good to see that the overall size of National Development outlay for the next fiscal year has been set at 2043 billion rupees which is the highest ever outlay in the history of the country, reflecting commitment to steer greater development.

In fact since assuming office, the PML (N) government has focused on development projects ranging from infrastructure and transport to addressing the power outages; as a result of which today the country has modern infrastructure with a network of motorways and highways. The construction of farms to market roads especially in Punjab has further added value to this network of road infrastructure. In the new development program also the main focus has been laid on the ongoing schemes with Rs 575 billion set aside for infrastructure sector which is 62 percent of the proposed budget. The fact of the matter is that infrastructure is very important not only to attract foreign investment but also to reduce the cost of doing business and to generate economic activity. Since CPEC offers a game-changer opportunity for economic growth and employment for Pakistan and future generations. It would be a source of regional and national integration boosting trade opportunities and changing socio-economic fabric of the country. Therefore it is good to see that the corridor related projects have been assigned the highest priority for their timely completion as it has entered an important phase which will see establishment of SEZs and rapid industrialization of the country. In our view the most important component of this year development program is that for the time, innovative mode of public private partnership has also been initiated in the PSDP which will definitely help in making development process more inclusive and also reduce burden on the public exchequer. Whilst the development has very positive ingredients, it is once again pity to see that the pie of social sector has been set at mere 14 percent of the total budget. Though after 18th amendment most of the subjects stand devolved to the provinces, but we understand the federal government still need to fully support initiatives that bring improvement in the healthcare and education facilities as without them no nation can make progress. It is therefore pivotal that our governments make maximum investment in the two sectors along with science and technology in order to bring a genuine change in the life of people.

Related