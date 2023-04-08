Development of sports top priority

Provincial Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Sunday said that the development of sports was the first priority of the government and the athletes were the ambassadors of the nation. He said, the government is utilizing all resources for the development of sports and to guide the youth towards positive social activities.

The construction of modern Futsal grounds across the province is one such step, he said. He was talking to the players on the occasion of Futsal tournament in Kalat. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kalat Munir Ahmed Durrani, FC Colonel Umar SP Kalat Dostain Dashti, Assistant Commissioner Kalat Jahanzeb Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kalat Fida Ahmed Baloch and a large number of players and fans were also present.

At half-time, the Home Minister was introduced to the players and the tournament administration.—Our Correspondent