Development of road underway from Ayesha Manzil to Water Pump: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman has said that patch-work and repair of road from Ayesha Manzil to Water Pump has been started on immediate basis to provide convenience to citizens using Sharah-e-Pakistan.

The work of filling the potholes on other parts of Sharah-e-Pakistan and on other roads will be done also, he said this while reviewing the work of repairing and patch-work of roads from Ayesha Manzil to Water Pump here on Tuesday.

He said that every possible effort is being made to complete the road construction work as soon as possible without affecting the traffic on the Highway.

Administrator Karachi said the KMC was carrying out road improvement and repair work with its own resources, in which dumpers and loaders are being used with manpower and the patchwork and carpeting process is taking place without any disruption to the flow of traffic in the surrounding area, after Eid-ul-Fitr, the maintenance and repair work of other roads and highways of the city will also be carried out on.

The Administrator Karachi directed Chief Engineer District Central and Superintendent Engineer to speed up the work of patch-work and repair the road on the Sharah-e-Pakistan by utilizing all available resources. Provision of municipal facilities is the first priority for which all possible measures are being taken, he added.