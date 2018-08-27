Development of remote areas, merit to be priorities of PTI: Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that backward and remote areas will be developed and deprivations of the poor segments of the society will be ameliorated in new Pakistan.

He said that merit and good governance are supreme in the priorities of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and rule of law will be implemented with full force.

Talking to the delegations of notables of Taunsa and Dera Ghazi Khan which called on him at his office, here on Monday, he said that his doors are always open for solving the problems of the people and made it clear that his liaison with the masses will be stronger than the past. Reforms will be introduced in public sector departments to solve the problems faced by the people. Similarly, the scourge of nepotism will completely be eradicated and merit and justice will reign supreme, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab will play the role of a vanguard to materialize Imran Khan’s dream of bringing qualitative changes in the society. We shall come up to the expectations of the people by fulfilling the vision of the prime minister.

He assured that sincere efforts will be made to solve the problems of backward areas of Southern Punjab and added that midnight oil will burnt for the development of remote and less-developed areas of the province. Provision of basic facilities to the people will also be ensured and every penny will be spent on the welfare of the people, he added.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that health and education are right of every citizen and these will be provided to the people at their doorsteps. Along with it, a policy of simplicity and austerity will be adopted and people will also be motivated about it. He said the dream of a new Pakistan, which was awaited by the people, is being materialized. He said the people will be provided relief by brining real change at the grassroots and this change will be visible to everybody. This change, in fact, is meant to serve the people of the country, he said.

The Punjab Chief Minister said he will soon visit divisional and district headquarters to personally monitor the solution of people’s problems. Following the footprints of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a culture of simplicity will be adopted, he said.

He said the province of Punjab will be run according to vision of Imran Khan and every effort will be made to implement the 100-day agenda of PTI. The change will be visible to all and sundry and decisions will be unanimously made with consultations, concluded the chief minister.

