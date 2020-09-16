Development of new city

Based on the idea of developments around River Thames in London, Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of Ravi Riverfront Urban Development in Lahore on Tuesday. It will not be wrong to say that it is the most important and mega project launched by the PTI government in its two- year tenure which envisages the construction of a 40,000 hectare planned city and the rehabilitation of the River Ravi into a perennial freshwater body.

Given the expansion of our big cities because of the rising population, it has become imperative to develop new cities so as to avoid the messy situation that the people of Karachi and also Lahore are currently faced with. Building new cities from scratch gives governments a blank slate to alleviate and address pressing urban problems such as congestion, pollution and sprawl. In addition, these also help generate immense economic activity and create job opportunities. In this backdrop, the construction of this new city near Lahore is a wise decision on the part of the government. It will definitely decrease the burden on Lahore and would improve civic amenities. Then the location of Ravi Riverfront project is very attractive and a properly planned city will cater to the needs of the people for the next five to six decades. Given its significance, it is important for the PTI government to accelerate work on the building of basic infrastructure in the new city in order to attract both domestic and foreign investment especially from the overseas Pakistanis. Timelines in the project should be strictly met. No obstacles should be allowed in its way as this mega project alone can prove to be a harbinger of change for the construction industry in the country. On the same pattern, new cities should also be envisioned and established in other areas including close to the federal capital. Inaugurating the new city project, Prime Minister Imran Khan also stated that he is fully cognizant of the problems faced by the people due to price hike and unemployment. Whilst the issue of unemployment can greatly be addressed by promoting industrialization and starting work on mega projects such as Ravi Riverfront city, a mechanism needs to be evolved to check the prices of essential commodities. Lip service will no longer work. Action is required from the relevant quarters to provide relief to the common man.