Development of form to market roads reviewed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan presided over a meeting to review the reconstruction and rehabilitation of farm to market roads initiated in the Province in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank. The meeting also focused on the road communication net work in the newly merged Districts of the erstwhile FATA and made a number of decisions for the smooth reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads communication net work in the whole of the province including the newly merged districts.

The Chief Minister asked the participants of the meeting to design an integrated development project for FATA covering the economic revival and growth comprising on areas such as water taping, farming, irrigation and agriculture productivity in the newly merged districts. “We want to carry out the developmental exercise in the newly merged districts on war footings under the definite aim to generate trade and commercial activities giving incentive to both the foreign investors for industrialization and exploitation of the natural advantages of these areas thus generating economic and employment opportunity for the benefit of the erstwhile FATA” he added.

The Asian Development Representatives assured all out supports for the projects in the rural areas affected by different natural calamities in the province. The reconstruction and rehabilitation would be completed under time lines. There are 25 bridges on the 700 long km roads affected by earth quick and flood previously. The Asian Development Bank has already pledged allocation and financial assistance for the rehabilitation. A certain amount of roads reconstruction and rehabilitation in the erstwhile FATA would also be supported by Asian Development Bank, its representatives assured the meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp