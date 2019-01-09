Development of education top priority of govt

Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has said that uplifting education sector is top priority of the government for which all available resources are being utilized. The Chief Minister stated this while talking to the chairman Sargodhian Trust Tasneem Noorani who called on him in Quetta on Wednesday.

Jam Kamal said that to put education sector on modern lines, a comprehensive policy has been adopted. Speaking on the occasion, chair Sargodhian Trus Tasneem Noorani apprised the Chief Minister with regard to establishment of a Cadet College at Samungli Air Base under the name of Younas Abbad.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp