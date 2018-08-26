Development of backward areas top priority of Punjab govt: CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar on Sunday said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan is progress and prosperity of a common man and we have to work as a team to achieve this vision.

He was talking to a delegation of elected members of provincial assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Lahore

The Chief Minister said that our priority is the uplift of the deprived areas and the provision of the basic facilities to the entire province is our objective.

He said that austerity and simplicity are being promoted and people will feel change due to practical steps being taken by the government.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken serious notice of a news story in the media about the death of an eight-year-old girl in DHQ Pakpattan for not getting timely medical treatment.

The Chief Minister has directed the Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan that the incident should be investigated from all aspects and report be presented to him within 24 hours.

He also expressed sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

