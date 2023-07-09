Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed on Saturday the need to mitigate the effects of climate change and utilize the country’s resources for development instead of war.

Addressing a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony with Switzerland for cooperation on disaster management, the premier emphasised that Pakistan could not afford tension in the region nor would like to waste its resources on war as that has not been of any help in the past.

However, he added, it takes two to tango. Without naming any party, Shehbaz said that the other side would also have to do some introspection and hold the same sentiment. There can be no peace in the region without a resolution on Kashmir, he added.

The resolution of all disputes including that of Jammu and Kashmir is important for lasting peace in this part of the world, said Shehbaz.

The premier termed the MoU signing as a vital step towards promoting cooperation between Pakistan and Switzerland, whereby the two countries could harness technology and expertise to tackle natural catastrophes jointly.

His government looked forward to Swiss cooperation in terms of getting an advanced warning system and other gadgets to secure Pakistan as much as possible from natural disasters, said the PM.

He reiterated that Pakistan was facing the impacts of global climate change, despite the fact that the country had negligible carbon footprints.

Shehbaz also expressed the desire to further expand bilateral ties with Switzerland in various fields such as the tourism sector as the country is blessed with natural beauty.

Appreciating the Swiss foreign minister’s remarks about peace in the region, the PM said that it was important to maintain peace in this part of the world and that Switzerland could play the role of a catalyst to promote peace in the region.

The premier added that Pakistan would like to promote progress and prosperity. To this end, the premier highlighted the eradication of unemployment, poverty, investment in education, IT, industry, women empowerment and agriculture as areas of concern. Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis seconded Shehbaz stating that the signing of the MoU between the two countries was vital for collaboration against climate change.

Cassis said that Pakistan was rich in cultural heritage and breathtaking landscapes but had become prone to natural disasters such as floods last year and the resultant displacement of people. Such disasters point to an urgent need for international cooperation to mitigate risks associated with natural disasters, said Cassis.

Extending his government’s cooperation in this regard, he committed to further strengthening bilateral ties and pooling resources to combat such disasters.

The Swiss FM also emphasised joint efforts and collaboration between the two countries during 2010 and 2022 when devastating floods struck Pakistan. The Swiss government swiftly provided emergency aid and supported affected people, he recalled.

Cassis further said that they were ready to embark on the new challenges in the field of disaster management, which goes beyond borders, and stressed global unity and collateral efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The MoU was signed between the two countries with the Cassis and National Disaster Management Authority Chairperson Lt-Gen Inam Haider Malik representing Switzerland and Pakistan, respectively. Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, the premier, other ministers and relevant officials were present on the occasion.

Both parties expressed hope that the MoU would aid in bringing NDMA up to par with international standards while also promoting bilateral relations between the two countries.

It will also help promote cooperation between Pakistan and Switzerland in forecasting natural disasters, their impacts, swift response and rehabilitation measures.—APP