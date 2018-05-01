Development not possible without prosperous workforce: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD : Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Tuesday said the dream of attaining national progress could not be materialized without ensuring prosperity to workforce.

In a message on the World Labour Day, he said all institutions including Parliament would not only have to ensure implementation on labour laws with regard to protecting their rights but also accelerating joint efforts for social and economic uplift of the workers.

Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said, had struggled for workers’ rights and got approved initial legislation from the Parliament to protect rights of the laborers.

Although, the later parliaments also continued making legislation for welfare of the workforce, but real challenge remained the laws implementation in letter and spirit.

He said Upper House of the Parliament always played an active role for well-being of workers and expressed firm resolve to continue with the renewed resolve for their betterment in future too.

Orignally published by INP