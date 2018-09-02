Development in Balochistan

Pakistanis celebrated Independence Day on Aug 14 with fully national and patriotic zeal. Independence Day events were organised in every nook and cranny of the country and across the world. Previously, not a single event was organised in Balochistan. This year the whole scenario seems changed. Especially, Balochi people expressed their happiness on this day and their excitement was spectacular. Tribesmen holding Pakistani flags marched in main roads. There was no such example found in near past.

Looking back to history, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah visited Balochistan several times, before and after the creation of Pakistan. Quaid-i-Azam was greatly welcomed in the area. In 1945, Khan Kalat’s grandfather Mir Ahmed Yar Khan weighed Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his sister into Gold and Silver. After a long struggle, Balochistan became part of Pakistan in 1948. Quaid-i-Azam spent his last days of life in Ziarat Balochistan. Balochi people have failed the plans of external forces by celebrating Independence Day with full zeal.

Events were held in each district of Balochistan. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held in different places of Balochistan to mark the festive occasion. People expressed their feelings by participating in the rallies and public gatherings. These celebrations continued the entire day of 14th of August. The main ceremony was held in Provincial Assembly. Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Alaudd Din Mari hoisted national flag.

Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Noor Meskanzai hoisted the national flag at Balochistan High Court. Jashan-i-Azadi ceremony was held in Governor House Balochistan. Government buildings, like Provincial Assembly, Railway Station, High Court, and Governor House were decorated with colourful lights and national flags. Independence Day ceremonies were also held in all Divisional Headquarters (Kalat, Loralai, Makran, Sibi, and Kech). Meanwhile, Roshan Balochistan Alliance (RBA) arranged Istehkaam-i-Pakistan rally.

The thousands of participants of the rally marched from Mastung to Quetta. They also carried 3 KM long Pakistani flag. The rally travelled 50 KM distance and concluded at Imdad Chowk, Quetta where the public gathering was arranged. Leaders of relgio-political organizations and several representatives of Baloch tribes addressed to the rally and expressed their feelings of love for the country.

Muhammad Rashid Tabassum

Lahore

