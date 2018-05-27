Development generates employment, rotates capital: Murad

Gives pictorial presentation to Bilawal Bhutto

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that the development sector generates employment opportunities, rotate capital in the economy and creates development activities etc.

The policy makers always attach priority to the development sector as it depends on the availability of funds after the allocation of operational expenditures of a government such as payment of salaries and utilities etc., Important initiatives of a government is the establishment of basic infrastructures of the country that acts as a catalyst for the domestic and foreign investments.

He was while giving a pictorial presentation to the chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto in a specially organized program here at the CM House. The program was attended by former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and provincial minister, chairman P&D and Principal Secretary to CM. The program was attended by senior journalists and anchor persons.

He said that budgetary provisions have been enhanced from Rs120,502.386 million in 2013-14 to Rs205,019.621 million for 2018-19 which is 71 percent increase. More 20,000 new posts were created during the last ?ve years. Over Rs23.87 million were utilized for the repair & maintenance of Schools and colleges, he added.

Murad Shah said that during the last 5 years, funds for M&R were increased from Rs.4.38 million in 2013-14 to Rs5.625 million in 2017-18, this shows an increase of 28.4 percent

He said, Sindh Education Foundation’s budget enhanced from Rs2.215 billion to Rs.9.593billion, Grants in aid for Universities is continued with Rs5 billion throughout the years. Budget for EMOs (Education Management Organizations) enhanced from Rs0.2 billion to Rs1 billion and funds for provision of Free Text Books increased from Rs1.4 billion to Rs2.1billion and position holders were given an A-1 graders were given Rs0.9 billion to Rs1.2 billion during last 2 years and funds for Free Registration of students in the boards were also increased from Rs1.0 billion to Rs2.0 billion during the last 2 years. The Sindh government 28 Degree Colleges and 50 Schools with comprehensive/Cambridge system have been established throughout the province.

Murad Shah said the budgetary provisions for health sector was enhanced from Rs36,400.538 million in 2013-14 to Rs99,537.270 million in 2018-19. This shows an increase of 174 percent. 38,010 new posts were created during the last ?ve years. The Repair & Maintenance budget of Health facilities has been increased from Rs256 million in 2013-1410 to Rs1.28 billion in 2018-19 (this shows a 500 percent increase). Grant to NICVD enhanced from Rs400 million to Rs8.870 billion, grants to SIUT enhanced from Rs2 billion to Rs5.6 billion, grant to PPHI enhanced from Rs2.26 billion to Rs5.84 billion, Grant for Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences has been enhanced from Rs500 million to Rs2 billion, Grant for Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences enhanced from Rs100 million to Rs1250 million. The management of health facilities became more effective through Private Partners in PPP mode.

He said that Accelerated Action Plan’s allocation enhanced from Rs2.4 billion in 2017-18 to Rs5.1 billion for NFY 2018-19.

The chief minister said that budgetary provisions have been enhanced from Rs54,429.334 million in 2013-14 to Rs.113,640.708 million in 2018-19 ( It is a 109 percent). 48,944 new Posts were created during the last ?ve years in Sindh Police. For Repair & Maintenance of Police offices/buildings Rs. 2.339 billion were spent during the last ?ve years. During the last five years (2013-14 to 2017-18) the Special Security unit has been strengthened with an investment of Rs. 672.672 million to Rs. 2.175 billion and then Rs. 8.785 billion for procurement of Arms & Ammunition. Rs. 10.388 billion were provided for Operational Vehicles from 2013-14 to 2017-18, Rs. 513.380 million was in 2016-17 & Rs. 172.134 million in \ 2017-18 were provided for capacity building/training of police personnel. In order to strengthen the Jails’ Security new 1923 recruitments were made, 14 Special Courts (Anti-Terrorism) were created for Rs. 7.539 billion in 2017-18. Human Rights Department was set up in Sindh an allocation of Rs. 58.094 million in 2017-18.

Murad Shah said that Irrigation department has been given special attention. Its budget has been increased from Rs. 14.36 billion in 2013-14 to Rs. 22.74 billion for 2018-19. This shows an increase of 58 percent, 2601 new recruitments were made in lower grades. During 2016-17 contingent/Work charge basis staff of LBOD Drainage Divisions of Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad were regularized.

He said the Energy Department is most important department and it has the capacity to overcome energy crisis of the country, particularly of Sindh. Its budget has been increased from Rs. 305.671 million in 2013-14 to Rs. 23.88 billion in 2018-19. It is an increase of 77.14 percent. Rs. 20 billion has allocated for 2018-19 for clearance of the liabilities of electricity charges of HESCO & SEPCO, Rs. 3 billion are kept for Power Subsidy for Captive Power Plants, Rs. 128.120 million are kept as Grant-in-Aid for Thar Coal Energy Board, Rs. 100 million for Grant-in-Aid for Sindh Coal Authority, Rs. 50 million for Grant/Seed Money for Sindh Energy Holding Company (Pvt.) Ltd for onward release to Sindh Transmission & Dispatch Company(STDC).

Murad Shah said that the budget for women development has been increased from Rs. 64.522 million in 2013-14 to Rs. 433.96 million CFY 2017-18. This is an increase of 700 percent. Rs. 16.571 million were allocated for seven new interventions namely one Day Care Center in Karachi and six Women Complaint Cells. Rs. 135 million are allocated for provision of legal aid to poor women & children in distress, Rs. 100 million for Endowment Fund for Rehabilitation and Compensation for victims of acid crimes. In 2017-18, Rs. 19.96 million are provided for establishment of Sindh Commission on the Status of Women, Rs. 100 million for Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Complex Islamabad as Grant for Sindh Graduates Association

He said the social welfare budget has been increased from Rs. 937.345 million in 2013-14 to Rs 1.6 billion for 2017-18. It is an increase of 71 percent, Rs. 34 million provided as Dietary Charges for 18 Rehabilitation Centers, including four Dar-ul Amans and three Dar-ul Atfals, Rs. 36 million as Grant-in-Aid provided to Pakistan Sweet Home, Rs. 33.014 million to Pakistan Sweet Home for installation of Solar System and for purchase of four Coasters for pick/drop facility of kids, Rs. 10.54 million for establishing three new Community Development Of?ces at Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur for Trans-genders, Rs. 200 million have been provided for Child Protection Authority

He said the minorities’ budget has been increased from Rs175.6 million in 2013-14 to Rs848.324 million for 2018-l9. It shows an increase of 383 percent. Murad Shah said that about 45156 persons of minority communities have bene?ted. Grant for Minorities increased from Rs. 100 million in 2013-14 to Rs. 750 million for 2018-19. He said that Sindh government has enacted Hindu Marriage Act, 2016 and its Rules 2017 have also been approved. Further, Sindh government is considering “The Hindu (Amendment) Marriage Bill, 20l8” in view to improve the access of all Hindu communities to legal assistance. The government has established five Regional Of?ces at Divisional level.

He said the Public Health Engineering’s budget has been increased from Rs1.09 billion in 2013-14 to Rs7.03 billion in 2018-19 with an increase of 543 percent. Major provisions proposed in 2018-19.