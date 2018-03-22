The opposition members in the National Assembly have protested against the alleged discrimination of allocation of development funds to them. The government members are given millions of rupees for the development projects in their constituencies. 80% funds are distributed among them. The government party is disturbed over horse trading in the Senate Elections. Isn’t it horse trading to give funds to its own members and ignore those who belong to opposition parties. Non-equitable allocation of funds must be stopped forthwith and even handed approach must be followed.

The distribution of funds have had always remained a disputed matter between the government and the opposition parties. It has become a regular practice to deprive opposition members in terms of allocation of development funds. Preference is given to the treasury members. In certain constituencies millions of rupees are spent by the government members. The government party thus deprives hundreds of people in the neglected constituencies. This is a criminal neglect. All members should be treated fairly and equitably to have even development in all areas. The state resources are common property. All the members must get fair share in the distribution of development funds to remove disparity.

It is the duty of the government to give preference to less developed and backward areas to bring hem at par with developed ones. There are thousands of villages where the population is living under poverty line and unable to make both ends meet. Not only that but they are forced to live in miserable conditions without clean water and fall prey to innumerable diseases. Whether it’s the federal government or the provincial governments they must distribute development funds fairly and equitably.

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

