Development framework

CPEC is a great game changer and its Long Term Plan is framework of development in Pakistan. This has quite rightly and emphatically stated by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and reform and the Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal in an interview published in Beijing review recently.

He has said that the Long Term Plan devised for the CPEC will encompass all aspects of the conceptual framework for development in Pakistan especially industrialization till 2030, the federal government has consulted all provinces, federal ministries and technical groups prior to finalization of the framework, the plan has been developed in the light of Pakistan Vision 2025 comprising seven pillars, the salient features of the plan include connectivity, energy, trade, industrial parks, agricultural development, poverty alleviation, tourism, non- governmental exchanges and financial cooperation.

As reported in the media, he further stated that a well-connected transport system is also an essential part of the long term plan pointedly adding that construction of Kashgar-Islamabad, Peshawar-Islamabad-Karachi, Halda-Dera Ismail Khan-Sukkur,Gwadar Port and Dera Ismail Khan-Quetta-Sareaab-Gwadar road infrastructure will go a long way in ensuring seamless connectivity, Gwadar is going to be transformed into a coastal trade hub which will usher in a new era of industrialization in Balochistan.

All this augurs well and is quite appreciable and for successful, speedy and transparent implementation of all aspects of the Long Term Plan required commitment, determination, dedication and hard and sincere work by all concerned in the public and private sectors for ensuring all round development, progress and prosperity, creation of larger number of employment opportunities and considerable reduction of poverty.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

