Development for the people

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

INCUMBENT federal government of ruling party PML (N) headed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is stepping down on May 31, 2018 on quite successfully completing its stipulated five years constitutional tenure. It has created record of rarely being among the federal government completing five years governing period. The federal budget for FY 2018-19 which has since been presented and passed includes the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) which also has highest ever allocations of Rs 1030 billion for accelerating developmental activities for socio-economic uplift of the people all over the country.

PSDP 2018-19 has been formulated in line with overall development agenda of the incumbent but outgoing federal government and its people friendly policies. In doing so, determined efforts have been made to ensure aligning PSDP with development objectives as duly enunciated in the seven pillars of the Vision 2025 and for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As such, it has been ensured that the PSDP is people centric and also promotes national integration.

The national development plan has been formulated by adopting inclusive, consultative and participatory approach at the appropriate level and it is also in accordance with the division of subjects between the federal government and provincial governments of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pukhtunkhwah (KPK) and Balochistan in the post 18th Amend to the 1973 Constitution scenario. The overall size of the PSDP including substantial provision for Public –Private Partnership (PPP) mode financing has been duly increased from Rs 1001 billion for the outgoing financial year 2017-18 to Rs 1030 billion, highest-ever in the history of the country, for the year2018-19 showing an increase of 3 per cent. It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government continues supporting the provinces even after 18th Constitutional Amendment in the areas of health, education and infrastructure thus substantially boosting provincial growth trajectory .

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform after holding detailed discussions in bilateral meetings distributed the available resources among the Ministries and Divisions of the federal government keeping in view respective portfolio of ongoing projects and future programmes. The ministries and divisions were duly advised to prepare their respective development portfolio for financial year 2018-19 in accordance with the guidelines of ensuring the projects fall under sectoral priorities and also contribute to achieving high level goals set under Vision 2025 and 11th Five Year Plan; identifying projects that may be undertaken on innovative modes of financing (PPP, community participating, cost sharing by NGOs); include projects having identifiable and tangible outcome for achieving desired SDgs by 2030; ensure provision of full rupee cover to foreign funded projects; allocate appropriate substantial funds to ongoing development projects which are at a fairly advanced stage of their completion; development projects initiated China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and supporting schemes should be allocated required funds to ensure their timely completion, and; at least 20 to 25 per cent of the total cost of new projects in the PSDP 2018-19 for ensuring these take a felt start in positive manner.

Accordingly, a major portion as much as 63 per cent of the PSDP for next financial year 2018-19 has been earmarked for the ongoing projects to ensure maximum number of these are completed within their stipulated period without suffering from time and cost over-runs unduly. Highest total number of 1235 development schemes have been listed in PSDP 2018-19 which include substantial number of 726 ongoing projects and 509 new projects, most of which in different sectors are undergoing process of approval at the appropriate forums.

According to the facts and figures available to this scribe from the official quarters concerned, following are the main features of the development agenda for next financial year with an overall view of concerted and determined efforts being made by the federal government since 2013 with the sole objective of ensuring socio-economic uplift of the people all over the country through accelerated developmental activities in all important sectors of the national economy.

Infrastructure sector is very important not only for attracting much needed foreign investment but also for appreciably reducing the cost of doing business. Accordingly, this sector has been allocated as much as 62 per cent of the total development budget of the country. Within the sector itself, highest priority has been accorded to transport and communication sector with a huge allocation of Rs 400 billion for national highways, railways and aviation schemes like Gwadar International Airport.

Railways which somehow has quite unfortunately remained neglected for decades together in the past was given direly needed boost by the federal government during the last 4 to 5 years increasing the allocations from Rs 16 billion 2013 to Rs 43 billion in 2018. During financial year 2018-19, the federal government despite fiscal difficulties has tried to adequately finance railway main line , commonly known as ML-1. This will not only modernize railways network across the country but will also give boost to CPECtrade.

To increase railways capability and modernize its infrastructure, new projects namely Establishment of Dry Port near Havelian, improvement of Infrastructure Maintenance Services and Acquisition of land for Gwadar Connectivity will be initiated during next financial year. There is no denying of the bitter fact that energy sector was the hardest hit sector of the national economy prior to 2013. The menace of lingering load shedding of electricity had brought about virtually of all activities in trade, manufacturing and social life of the people all over the country. This was as such really a gigantic challenge for the federal government after taking power reigns of national affairs in 2013. During the period 2013-18, a huge allocation of Rs 1.5 trillion was made to this important sector and resultantly through determined and committed efforts up to 10 thousand megawatt units of electricity have been added to the national grid by now.

It is a well-established fact that CPEC offers a game changer opportunity for economic growth and employment for our people and future generations in all regions across the country without any discrimination whatsoever. It will obviously become a source of regional and national integration boosting trade opportunity and changing socio-economic fabric of the country. Special security requirements of CPEC projects are being duly met by providing 1 per cent cost of CPEC Projects.

CPEC related projects will be entering into their third year of implementation during 2018-19. During financial year 2018-19, new projects costing Rs 835 billion will also be added in the CPEC and its supporting projects. As many as 31 projects for all round development of Gwadar are part of the PSDP 2018-19 with an estimated cost of Rs 137 billion. Pakistan is facing acute water scarcity for quite some time. For consersation of water and its augmentation during next financial year, water sector allocation has been substantially enhanced from Rs 36 billion during outgoing fiscal year to Rs 65 billion during 2018-19. In the Water Sector seven new schemes worth Rs 849 billion are going to launched during FY 2018-19 for conserving and augmenting the depleting water resources of the country.

The federal government assigns high priority to human resource development in the country. Accordingly, an allocation of Rs 57 billion has been provided for Education related programmes . A few initiatives in the Higher Educatio sector include Enterprise Resource Planning System and Information Technology (IT) Training for substantially large number of 100,000 Youth, Modernization and Upgradation of Laboratories in Engineering Universities, Establishment of Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security, Robotics and Automation and Establishment of Centre of Cooperation of Civilization.

Health and population subjects are the responsibilities of the provincial governments after 18 Constitutional Amendment. However, in view of importance of these subjects, the federal government continues supplementing the efforts of the provincial governments to improve quality of life is financing major programmes of health and population welfare including Expanded Programme of Immunization, Control of Hepatitis, Malaria and Blindness Programmes. Furthermore, resources have also been earmarked to finance the Prime Minister National Health Programme Phase-11, construction of Medical College in Islamabad, establishment of Centre for Neurosciences at PIMS Islamabad and Cancer Hospital Islamabad.

Availability of power has encouraged the entrepreneurs to expand their production thus creating surplus for boosting exports of the country. For displaying export items and attract importers from foreign countries holding of expos is very important. Accordingly, expo centre of Karachi is to be upgraded and Expo Centres are planned to be constructed at Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad. Engaging the youth in productive and healthy activities is very important for keeping them away from undesirable and unhealthy activities. In view of this, as many as 100 stadiums are going to be constructed all over the country in consultation with the provincial governments on basis of 50.50 cost sharing.

Similarly, large number of 400 vocational training institutes on cost sharing basis with the provincial governments have also been planned to be set up all over the country. Hopefully, this will bridge the gap in the supply and demand of technical manpower especially required for CPEC projects. For ensuring fast track development of Special Areas, an allocation of Rs 62 billion has been provided for Gilgit-Baltistan, Federally-Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in varying ratios. Special areas have also been authorized to take adequate measures to ensure that fruit of development reach the common man at the earliest.

FATA is fast being brought in the mainstream. The federal government has already approved a 10 years FATA Development Plan with total outlay of Rs 100 billion. Against this, Rs 10 billion will be provided under the plan during financial year 2018-19. Development quite obviously takes root in an environment of peace and security. Special development programmes are in hand to enhance security and rebuilding infrastructure to ease out resettlement of Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) at the earliest. These programmes were initiated in 2015-16 and will be continued during next financial year with adequate allocation of Rs 105 billion.

Furthermore, National Highway Authority (NHA) has been asked to undertake projects of at least Rs 100 billion during FY 2018-19 on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode of financing to bridge the gap between demand and supply of financial resources to some extent.

—The writer is Lahore-based freelance journalist, columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News) Radio Pakistan Islamabad and can be reached at [email protected]