Development of country will continue despite hurdles of opponents: Mushahidullah Khan

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan on Friday said that the journey of progress and development of the country will continue despite hurdles of the opponents.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) would further bring mega development projects in Karachi and other cities alike Punjab if it comes into power after in the next general election 2018, minister for climate talking to private news channel said.

The PML-N government has won the hearts of the people by giving historic budget for the welfare of the people, adding, ruling party had always served the people and fulfilled its pledges made with them.

Minister said today’s Karachi is different than that of the past.”Now in Karachi there are no strikes and incidents of arson violence.”

It was time that those who were trying to hide behind the Panama issue, should stop deceiving the people and start acknowledging the development works undertaken by the PML-N government.

“We will give more projects to Karachi,” he assured.

He said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government has completely failed to deliver in the province.

PML-N government is spending millions of rupees on development work including provision of electricity, construction of roads, construction of school buildings and hospitals to facilitate of people.

His government will complete its constitutional term and the people will vote the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz into power again, he hoped.

Orignally published by NNI