Development center soon for training in marble, granite finishing

Islamabad

The government plans to set-up a development center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for marble and granite finishing to impart professional training to workers and generate employment opportunities.

The Centres, comprising cutting edge technology, planned to be established with funding from World Bank.

Official sources on Friday said with assistance from World Bank and multilateral donors, road construction projects are also underway so that minerals can easily be transported from mines to metallurgical centers.

During this fiscal year, the government also plans to extract valuable minerals from Chitral and Kohistan by using modern technology. Under these projects, the government would establish metallurgical industrial centers.

The sources said after implementation of 18th Amendment, a comprehensive legislation is being carried out by government of KPK to make mineral sector an inclusive component of the economy as the province has immense mineral resources.

Along with preparation of this province legislation the existing law of 2005 is also being reviewed. The objective is to harmonize mineral sector in accordance with international requirement and also to encourage international investment in the sector.

The provincial government also ensures transparency in excavation and further processing of minerals.

In this regard, the sources said a project is also in pipeline to devise a system so that people can easily get information regarding development, research and investment in mineral sector.

This project will be carried out in line with international standards of sharing information. In view of importance of the mining sector for KPK economy, five industrial zones are proposed to be set up along the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route in the province.—APP