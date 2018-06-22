Developing countries hosting 85pc world’s refugees

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and GIZ (German Development Cooperation) has marked World Refugee Day and expressed solidarity with 68.5 million people who had been displaced across the world at the end of 2017.

According to UNHCR’s annual report, an average of one person was displaced every two seconds in 2017 – with developing countries most affected, adding 85 per cent of the world’s refugees are hosted by developing countries. Refugees who have fled their countries to escape conflict and persecution accounted for 25.4 million of the 68.5 million.

The report stated that 2.9 million more than in 2016 is the biggest increase UNHCR has seen in a single year. People displaced inside their own country accounted for 40 million of the total, slightly fewer than the 40.3 million in 2016. Leading global displacement during 2017 was the crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the war in South Sudan and the flight into Bangladesh from Myanmar of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees, it added.

Afghan refugees living in south-west Asia remain one of the world’s most protracted refugee populations. Pakistan has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees over the last four decades. Caretaker Federal Minister SAFRON, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Director of UNHCR’s Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific, Indrika Ratwatte, German Ambassador to Pakistan, Martin Kobler, government officials, representatives from diplomatic missions, UN agencies.