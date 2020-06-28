Developing Balochistan one of govt’s top priorities: PM Lauds team for being first to enforce ‘smart lockdowns’

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday giving special impetus to the province of Balochistan said that ridding it of its feeling of being marginalized was the top priority of the government.

The premier aired these thoughts during a meeting with a delegation from Balochistan Awami Party. Prominent Baloch politicians including federal minister Zubaida Jalal along with Mir Khalid Magsi and Sardar Asrar Tareen were present in the meeting.

The delegation apprised PM Imran Khan of their concerns regarding a slash in the provincial budget in addition to bringing the premier up to speed with the ailments of the people of Balochistan and the development projects currently being worked on. Imran Khan said that the government was paying special focus to development projects in the province and expressed hope for their timely completion.

He also added that the government was striving hard to sustain the country’s economy during tough times of coronavirus.

The prime minister concluded that the government will ensure that all the grievances brought forth by government allies will be addressed and resolved.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan on Sunday took pride in his team for being among the first to enforce ‘smart lockdowns’ in the country.

Sharing a Bloomberg opinion piece on smart lockdowns being the future of Europe, on Twitter, the premier said he was proud of his team for helping him navigate through the Covid-19 crisis in the country.