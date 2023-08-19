LAHORE – Unprecedented high flood in River Sutlej has submerged hundreds of acres of land besides cutting off road access to dozens of villages in Kasur district.

No relief is in sight at least for another 3-4 days as India is releasing excess water from Pong and Bakhra dams daily, maintaining exceptionally high flood levels in the River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala.

As per Chief Meteorologist Ch Muhammad Aslam, River Sutlej has never attained such a high flood level in the past.

Water flow at Ganda Singh Wala was recorded at 280,000 cusecs on Saturday, the highest in the history of the country.

The deluge damaged standing crops on hundreds of acres in Kasur district while there is no land access to at least 50 villages.

The district administration has already shifted a large number of people from possible flood-hit areas to the relief camps.

Rescue operation is underway to take stranded people, their valuable belongings and animals to safer places.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday visited Talwar Post in Kasur district to review arrangements for flood-affected people.

He was given a briefing about the flood situation and arrangements in affected areas.

People complained about the lack of facilities and the indifferent attitude of government officials.

The administration of Pakpattan, Okara and other districts in the close vicinity of River Sutlej have also geared up the operation of shifting people to designated relief camps.

River Sutlej is likely to maintain an exceptionally high flood level at Ganda Singh Wala due to the steady flow of water from Hari Ke on the Indian side.

River Sutlej is likely to attain an exceptionally high flood level at Sulemanki during the next 24 hours due to downstream flows from Ganda Singh Wala.

Flood at Head Islam is likely to reach an exceptionally high level after August 22.

Presently, water flow is steady at 269,501 cusec at Ganda Singh Wala.

River Sutlej at Sulemanki is in medium flood level which is likely to reach exceptionally high flood level during the next 24 hours.

River Sutlej at Islam is below the low flood level.

After August 22, River Sutlej is likely to attain an exceptionally high flood level at Islam due to downstream flows from Ganda Singh Wala and Sulemanki.