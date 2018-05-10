Determine source of NAB inquiry order against Nawaz: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the National Accountability Bureau’s announcement of a money laundering probe against Nawaz Sharif should be probed to determine who is behind the move.

The report on which the probe’s announcement was based has been denied by the State Bank of Pakistan and World Bank.

Shahbaz, who is also president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N after disqualification of Nawaz, said the NAB inquiry announcement has cast a bad light on the accountability bureau.With regard to a recent statement by the NAB chief that its sun is shining on the entire country and not just Punjab, as stated by the Punjab chief minister earlier, Shahbaz said it seems in the other provinces the sun has been blocked by clouds.

Talking to the media after meeting Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal who is undergoing treatment after a failed assassination bid, Shahbaz said they have to go to the root cause of the issue behind rising extremism and intolerance in society. Taking an aim at his political opponents, Shahbaz said Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari are one of the same coin.

In response to a question, Shahbaz said party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is his friend. He asked Nisar not to let emotions take him over as he enjoys a position in the party.