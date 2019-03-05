Deteriorating Kashmir situation threat to regional security: Masood

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur (AJK)

AJK President Sardar Masood Khanhas said Kashmir is now at the heart of the military confrontation between India and Pakistan that has pushed the two nuclear-armed countries to the brink of war. The AJK President observed this in an interview with US based Foreign Policy magazine, AJK Presidential secretariat said on Monday. Masood Khan stated that now the world is interested in (Kashmir) because they think deteriorating situation (in Kashmir) is a threat to regional security, so they are looking at the situation through the prism of nuclear escalation and security paradigm.

Targeting Narendra Modi of his scathing criticism for his tacit approval to the deadly riots in Gujrat state of India, President Masood Khan said that Modi has not been charged or convicted for these accused crimes. He expressed his apprehensions that a similar kind of atmosphere is being created in Kashmir in the wake of Pulwama attack. “My fear is that in the aftermath of the current tension, when the world looks the other way, the Indian government might start a massacre in Jammu and Kashmir, and that must be averted at all costs,”.

About the possibility of jihadis to turn toward Kashmir, which will become more violent, Khan said Pakistan has been fighting terrorists for the past 17 or 18 years. And Pakistan has succeeded in breaking the backbone of many terrorist outfits. He said that whole state of Pakistan is fighting terrorism. We would not like to relocate these terrorist outfits to Jammu and Kashmir. In the past decade or so, the freedom movement in Kashmir has assumed a predominantly political character.

This, he emphasized, is the real face of the freedom movement in Kashmir. According to high-ranking Indian security officials, the number of militants in Kashmir is very small. The statistics that they issued last December said there are about 240 so-called militants there, pitting against 700,000 Indian troops. “Nobody wants that the movement should assume a militant character,”. Replying a question about the fallout from a nuclear war between India and Pakistan, AJK President said the world has not seen a nuclear holocaust since World War II. Citizens and decision-makers all around the world do not understand the gravity of the threat. We need to raise consciousness about the unintended consequences of a conflagration between Pakistan and India, he said.

Calling upon international community, the President said U.N. to try to avert a war between India and Pakistan, President said that the world must realize that the core issue between the two countries is the non resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. “The global community should activate multilateral diplomacy for the implementation of the U.N. Security Council resolution on the dispute (of Kashmir) or find new ways to explore common ground for a win-win solution,” Khan said.

