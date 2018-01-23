Detention of Waza, other Hurriyat leaders condemned

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League has condemned the detention of party Chairman Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and other pro-freedom leaders.

The JKPL in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Mukhtar Waza, who was released recently, was placed under house detention again. “There is no space for pro-freedom leaders to carry out peaceful political activities,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities continued to put Hurriyat leaders including Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, Bilal Sidiqui, Mohammad Ashraf Laya, Umar Aadil Dar, Mohammad Yasin Aatai, Syed Imtiyaz Haider and Ashiq Hussain Narchoor either under house detention or in jail.—KMS