Detention of Mirwaiz, other leaders in IOK denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has strongly condemned the house detention of the Mirwaiz and other Hurriyat leaders.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said preventing people from offering Friday prayers at Jama Masjid for the 11th time this year and imposing curfew like restrictions by the authorities are acts of dictatorship and highly condemnable.

It said that such restrictions by the authorities had failed to prevent the people of Kashmir and Hurriyat leadership to carry forward the movement of right to self-determination.

The forum also lauded the people of Kashmir for observing two days exemplary shutdown in support of the State Subject law. It is to mention here that the occupation authorities had put many Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mukhtar Ahmed Waza under house arrest or in custody on Friday to prevent them from leading demonstrations against onslaught on the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution. The Article 35-A guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir and bars non-Kashmiris from buying property in the territory.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp