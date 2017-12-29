Detention of an Advocate

The Constitution of Pakistan jealously safeguards the liberty of citizens of Pakistan. It clearly states that a detention order of a person could only be made if he was acting against the defence or security of Pakistan.

Recent illegal acts of the SHO Drakhshan and SSP South Karachi by arresting a senior advocate (Kh Shams) without a warrant is a clear violation of the Criminal Procedure Code 1898. The SSP South Karachi and SHO Drakhshan who illegally detained the Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court must be punished for playing havoc and mischief by keeping a Senior Advocate in a wrongful confinement. SSP South must be dealt with severely and exemplary cost in shape of compensation be imposed upon him and must be dealt under the strict clauses of Police Rules 1934, Police Order 2002 and Pakistan Penal Code 1860.

Such highhandedness and disregard of law by the SSP South must not be tolerated. The SSP South should respect law and rights guaranteed to a citizen under the Constitution of Pakistan and must not take law into his own hands and take away liberty of the citizen without due process of law.

There are several reported cases in which the Courts while dealing cases of illegal detention have allowed compensation. In the reported case of Mazharuddin vs State (1998 PCr.LJ 1035) it has held that High Court under its wide powers of the Constitution, can award monetary compensation to the victims of violation of fundamental rights. The Court further held that amount of compensation would be determined by the Court in its discretion keeping in view the principle applied in awarding general damages in case of false imprisonment. Once the victim of illegal detention established the fact of illegal imprisonment, it was sufficient to make out a prima facie case and onus would fall on Police to prove that detention was lawful.

ARSALAN RAJA

Karachi

