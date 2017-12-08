Detainees subjected to physical torture in jails: Trumboo

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Chief Patron of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-R (JKLF-R), Barrister Abdul Majeed Trumboo has said that Kashmiri political detainees are subjected to psychological and physical torture by jail authorities and not produced in courts on specific hearings.

Abdul Majeed Trumboo in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed concern over the apathetic approach of authorities towards Kashmiri detainees. He deplored that the detainees were facing vengeance and no proper medical treatment was provided to them.

Demanding immediate shifting of Kashmiri prisoners to the jails in the Valley, Trumboo said, “Even the Supreme Court of India in its verdict has asked authorities to shift all the detainees nearer to their home cities.”—KMS