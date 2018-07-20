Detainees start hunger strike in Kot Bhalwal Jail

Death of Hassan

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Kashmiri detainees lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu have started hunger strike over the death of illegally detained Hurriyat activist, Ghulam Hassan Malik, in Government Medical College Jammu following his health deteriorated in the jail.

Ghulam Hassan Malik, a resident of Uri area of Baramulla district, was arrested by the Indian police on January 22 this year and was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA), on January 27 after which he was shifted to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu. Ghulam Hassan fell ill in the jail a few days ago. On Monday, he complained of serious pain in his chest and was shifted to medical college, Jammu, where he breathed his last on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Abdul Ahad Parra in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He also appealed to the President of High Court Bar Association of the territory, Mian Abdul Qayoom to visit jails and get himself informed about the detainees’ plight.—KMS

