Detained Pir Afzal Qadri hospitalised

Observer Report

Rawalpindi

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leader Pir Afzal Qadri on Sunday was admitted to a hospital after complaining of chest pain. Qadri was shifted to the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology in Rawalpindi from the Gujrat jail, where he is confined over treason charges.

He was brought to the hospital under tight security of Elite Commandos, headed by DSP Kharian Mian Arshad, and was given emergency treatment forover two and a half hours.

For further diagnostics, the TLP leader was taken to the radiology department, where he underwent a CT scan, chest X-rays and ultrasound test. Following medical examination, he was admitted to the medical care unit.

Share on: WhatsApp