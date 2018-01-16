Detained ACLC officials record statements before police

Intizar murder case

Six Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials detained for their suspected involvement in the fatal shooting of a teenager in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday night recorded their statements before police on Monday morning, police sources said, and were remanded into police custody for seven days by a court. Two inspectors, two head constables, and two officers were among those taken into custody after 19-year-old Malaysia-returned student Intizar Ahmed was shot dead in his vehicle on Khayaban-i-Ittehad.

The investigators, after studying closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) footage and examining forensic evidence, found “serious violation of standard operating procedure (SOPs) and a lack of professionalism” on part of three of the ACLC policemen, according to DIG South-Zone Azad Khan.

The investigators also recorded the informal statement of a female eyewitness who was reportedly traveling with the victim, the DIG added. Addressing a press conference, Azad assured that the concerns of the parents will be addressed, with no leniency to be shown to the culprits.“Two to three ACLC personnel among nine fired on the car of the victim but the liability of each policeman would be determined in the case,” vowed the officer. Apart from initiating a criminal investigation, a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the ACLC personnel.

DIG South defended the ACLC officials’ deployment in the area while wearing civvies, saying: “Deployment of policemen in plain clothes was not an unusual thing as such practice was common after recent knife attacks on women in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.”