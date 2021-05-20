Details of Shehbaz plunder span over hundreds of pages

SACM says those boasting development today has left Punjab in debt of Rs1,200b

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that “little Sharif” has again exhibited his ill will today by levelling fabricated allegations against the government and reminded the nation that he is the same juggler who used to talk about public sufferings while wearing long shoes in rain for cheap publicity.

Dr Firdous said that Shehbaz Sharif is part of the same mafia which hindered the development process and looted every penny to promote their huge business empire.

Had this mafia avoid loot and plunder, the country would have been prosperous today, she added.

The nation knows that Shehbaz Sharif never started any project without kickbacks and his stories of continuous plunder are exposed in the shape of TTs.

The Special Assistant said the corruption details of Shehbaz Sharif span over hundreds of pages and the Chief Minister’s office remained a den of corruption for ten long years.

Even the parking lot was used for corruption and illegal activities as every nook and corner of the CM office was drenched in corruption, she added.

The SACM deplored that the one boasting about development today has left Punjab in debt of Rs1,200 billion.

She said the world community has acknowledged PM Imran Khan’s steps for dealing with corona and Shehbaz Sharif is unable to realize positive changes being taken place around him because of his inability and involvement in corrupt practices.

Dr Firdous advised Shehbaz Sharif to speak the truth about his involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal, adding that the PTI government is transforming the country as a law-abiding state while ensuring composite development so that everyone could reap the benefits of development and prosperity.

Action is in progress against every mafia and kickbacks are also not received from projects now.

If serving the masses without kickbacks, money laundering and loot is a crime, the PTI will continue to do the same to materialize the cherished goal of transforming Pakistan into Riyasat-e-Madina, concluded the SACM.

Meanwhile, SACM said the bondmaids of the so-called heir-apparent of Jati Umra are making a useless hue and cry.

She said repeated defeats have made them mental patients and their deceit and lies are of no use.

It is a reality that these bondmaids are also responsible for the failure of the PDM experience, she added.

As a result of their successive failures and political defeats, the bondmaids’ job is limited to issuing baseless statements and advocating the certified looters, Dr Firdous said.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar symbolises honesty, trust and transparency and no one can dare to make a dacoity on national resources in the presence of CM Usman Buzdar.

The SACM reminded that CM Usman Buzdar does not grant any contract nor hold meetings with contractors like the past rulers.

They should remember that the past chief minister himself awarded contracts and used to hold meetings with contractors as well, she added.

The whole nation knows that taking a commission in contracts was a favourite practice of the past rulers, concluded the SACM.