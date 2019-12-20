Detailed verdict reflects personal vendetta against Musharraf: Firdous

.Staff Reporter

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the detailed verdict of high treason case against former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf is reflecting personal vendetta.

Speaking at a function in Islamabad on Friday, she said the government will ensure internal stability in the country. “The government will continue facilitating institutions to work within their constitutional domains,” she added.

Referring to Para 66 in the detailed verdict of high treason case against former President General (retired) Pervez Musharraf, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said it reflected personal vendetta and earned bad name for the country. She said the government will fulfill its responsibility and file reference in the Supreme Judicial Council against Special Court Judge Justice Waqar Seth for writing the paragraph.

Recognizing role of the minority community in development of the country, she said they duly contributed to creation and building of the country. She said the constitution guarantees rights to every citizen of the country. She said the government will continue efforts for welfare of the minority community in the country.

On the other hand, the Special Assistant said the government is striving to create an ideal atmosphere for investors and tourists in the country, and the world is also attracting toward Pakistan.

She said any negative impression about the country affects journey of progress in the country. However, she said, the government will continue progress of the country.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday has stressed that harmony and mutual trust amongst the institutions is need of the hour.

In a tweet, the special assistant said strong institutions are imperative for country’s progress, promotion of democracy and welfare of the masses.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leadership are collectively steering the country out of challenges in the most efficient manner.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the country is on the track of economic stability and development.

External elements and their internal stooges will fail in their sordid designs of weakening the institutions and stoking instability in the country, she added. The special assistant said the conspirators will be defeated for a bright future of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.