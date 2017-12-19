Detailed info on CPEC demanded

Islamabad

The business community of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has called upon the government to share full information of CPEC project with the private sector as holding back its complete detail was creating many concerns in the local businessmen. This was the upshot of a discussion between the twin cities business community when a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by President Zahid Latif Khan visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Nasir Mirza Senior Vice President, Khalid Farooq Qazi Vice President, Sohail Altaf Group Leader, former Presidents and executive members of RCCI were in the delegation. In a joint statement, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Zahif Latif Khan, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry said an industrial zone under CPEC was planned for Rawalpindi & Islamabad, but government has not consulted with the chambers of the twin cities about its location and the industries to be set in it, which was regrettable. They stressed that the said industrial zone should be established in consultation with the chambers of twin cities.

They said that the business community of twin cities was supportive of the CPEC project as it has created lot of hopes for the country, but their only concern was that the local industry should not get hurt in any manner from this project. —INP