Destruction of mango orchards

Multan, the city of saints, is famous for its mangoe orchards. But for the past five years, mangoes are missing due to the emerging bourgeois colonies and the housing societies. These housing societies are destructing the fertile agricultural land of Multan. The area which they selected for their housing societies is actually the mango orchards and the agricultural land of Multan. Environmental degradation is happening due to the cutting of trees in Multan. The Multan Developmental Authority (MDA) and the Mango Growing Association (MGA) should take proper steps to stop this mango orchard’s destruction. If precautionary steps are not taken by the government and associated departments, it will surely destroy the whole ecosystem as well as it will also affect the mango industry.

FAIQ FATIMA DURRANI

Islamabad

