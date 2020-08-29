Despite restrictions, people hold Muharram processions

Srinagar

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, defying restrictions and ban on Muharram processions, people took out processions and held mourning prayers in Srinagar and Badgam.

The speakers of these gatherings reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue freedom movement till it reached its logical conclusion. They emphasized that the Kashmiris were treading the path of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by offering sacrifices for a sacred cause.

The hallmark of this year’s Muharram processions is that these resound with pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans.

Tehreek-e Wahdat—e-Islami has raised pro-freedom banners at many places describing Narendra Modi as the Yazid of the time.—KMS