Despite democratic rule, no improvement in country’s situation witnessed: Siraj

Lahore

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that although elections were held in the country and the people cast their vote with new hopes and expectations but the situation in the country became worse instead of showing any improvement. He was speaking at a photographic exhibition depicting the services of former Ameer JI Qazi Husain Ahmed, for the country and the Muslim unity, organized by the JI Youth at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Sirajul Haq said that throughout his life, Qazi Husain Ahmed had fought against the political system based on injustice and exploitation. He said the JI workers and leaders were following in the footprints of Qazi Husain Ahmed in a bid to unite the masses against the feudal lords and vaderas who were the symbols of oppression and tyranny. He said that the oppressive and corrupt ruling mafia had taken all political parties as hostages and were protecting their selfish interests by changing their parties.—INP

