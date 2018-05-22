Despite defections, anyone with PML-N ticket will win in South Punjab: Nawaz

Our Correspondent

Chishtian

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has claimed that despite recent defections, anyone with a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket will emerge victorious in upcoming general elections.

“While South Punjab’s lawmakers left us, we are sure that whoever gets a PML-N ticket from here will win,” Sharif said while addressing a public gathering in Chishtian on Monday.

The PML-N supremo vowed to address issues of the area if elected to power again in the 2018 election.

We are here to help the youth, the unemployed, the deprived, and the homeless. Today I promise that we will provide homes to the poor youth here, so that they also become part of the mainstream.

“We also vow to give you affordable and timely justice. Justice should be administered in time. My manifesto and program has a big vision for the nation, and I need your support for helping me realise it.”

He expressed confidence that people of Chistian will be leading the party’s motto “give respect to vote”. “Nawaz Sharif has been blamed for corruption, embezzlement and misuse of public money. Would Nawaz Sharif ever do that? I wanted to develop Pakistan, I wanted to establish Chishtian. You have degrees, but no employment. This was my dream but I was not allowed to create jobs to the youth. The one who serves Pakistan is labeled either a traitor or corrupt.”

Sharif said despite planning just a convention, the event had turned into a full-fledged rally. “I have never seen such a spectacular sight in Chisitan,” he added.

Maryam takes jibes at opponents

Addressing the rally, Maryam Nawaz said the opposition had nothing to criticise the PML-N government with. “They can’t complain about [power] loadshedding or terrorism. This is the first Ramazan in years when people can fast without loadshedding,” she added.

The daughter of ousted premier said the incumbent government had fulfill all three promises it made before assuming power in 2013, which were resolving electricity woes, root out terrorism from the country and bringing economic reforms.

However, after four prosperous years, Pakistan’s development is now being hindered with the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, she added.