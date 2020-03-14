Despite court’s orders to restore, PMDC locks council offices

Staff Reporter

Despite the court’s orders to restore the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the locks at the council offices have not yet opened and council has failed to restart its normal operations due to which graduates from medical universities across the country have not started their duties and suffered a lot. Doctors face serious difficulties in starting their professional activities.

According to the details, the ongoing war between the PMDC, PMC and the personal interests of some of the most influential personalities involved in the government have put the future of young doctors at stake. The court has abolished the PMC and restored the PMDC where some influential person in the government had locks the building despite the judicial orders, the government has not yet opened the PMDC locks.

The students graduated from medical universities and medical colleges in the last few years had suffered lot to get their documents and registration certificates completed. The government has blocked the walls before the new doctors can take up their professional activities. Similarly, young doctors from abroad who are pursuing further education are denied further higher education and employment by not receiving medical registration certificate and Good Standing Certificate.