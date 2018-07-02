Desilting of sewerage lines underway

City Reporter

The desilting of all sewerage lines in the provincial capital is under way in phases.This was stated by a spokesman for Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) on Sunday.He said that cleaning process of all small and big drains up to bed level had been completed in the city.

He said that required maintenance of all disposal stations in the metropolitan had been completed while the availability of standby generators and diesel have been ensured at these stations besides provision of double feeder connections.

Special duties have been assigned to the staff and officers for efficient dealing with the monsoon season, he added. Meanwhile, the overcast conditions in provincial capital on Sunday are likely to persist during the next couple of days.

Maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius.

According to Met. office, rain-thundershower with gusty winds/duststorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Monday.

However, rain-thundershowers with gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Kashmir during last 24 hours.

Share on: WhatsApp